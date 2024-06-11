We must provide a blackout to Russian terror – Zelensky

Only after limiting Russia's ability to terrorize its neighbors can true peace be achieved. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint conference with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports UNN.

Once Russia's ability to terrorize its neighbors is limited, Russia will finally be forced to find a path to true peace. Because this is a key advantage of Putin. Missile strikes, guided aerial bombs, attack drones. Together, we must provide a blackout to Russian terror in order to bring the possibility of true peace out of the blackout. And together with Germany, we are able to do this Zelensky said.

