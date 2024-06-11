ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Actual
We must provide a blackout to Russian terror – Zelensky

We must provide a blackout to Russian terror – Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13992 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that only after limiting Russia's ability to terrorize its neighbors can real peace be achieved.

Only after limiting Russia's ability to terrorize its neighbors can true peace be achieved. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint conference with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports UNN.

Once Russia's ability to terrorize its neighbors is limited, Russia will finally be forced to find a path to true peace. Because this is a key advantage of Putin. Missile strikes, guided aerial bombs, attack drones. Together, we must provide a blackout to Russian terror in order to bring the possibility of true peace out of the blackout. And together with Germany, we are able to do this

Zelensky said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has a clear plan to build up to 1 kW of gas generation capacity this year.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

