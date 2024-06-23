We must prevent abuses when those liable for military service are studying at universities-KRMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7908 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 106498 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 115104 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130366 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195085 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145850 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369758 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182196 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149724 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 106498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 96849 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 115104 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110448 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130366 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4688 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13287 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14794 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18656 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

We must prevent abuses when those liable for military service are studying at universities-KRMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53599 views

The head of the Kyiv regional military administration held a meeting with university rectors and law enforcement agencies to prevent abuse of office when evading military service by enrolling in universities.

We must prevent abuses when those liable for military service are studying at universities-KRMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko

Head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with rectors of regional universities, as well as with representatives of law enforcement agencies and the regional territorial recruitment center. This was reported in the Kiev RMA, writes UNN.

"We discussed the specifics of the current entrance campaign, taking into account changes in legislation. Together with rectors and law enforcement officers, we must prevent abuse when those liable for military service study at universities," Ruslan Kravchenko said.

At the meeting, participants focused on the challenges faced by educational institutions. It was noted that more than 8 thousand candidates have registered to participate in the unified entrance exam, and there are more than 4 thousand people who want to pass the unified Professional Entrance Test.

"Therefore, the requirement for everyone is the same – strict compliance by all participants in the process with the legislation. So that joining the Western Military District does not become a "scheme" of evading mobilization. The desire to get an education and improve the qualification level is excellent. But admission should not become a formality for obtaining benefits," Kravchenko added.

In the Kiev region, 23 temporary testing centers were organized.

recall

There will be no increase in the number of places for Master's and postgraduate studies regardless of demand and various other circumstances. The educational sphere will never in life help people who use various methods in order not to fulfill their constitutional duties.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPoliticsKyiv region
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41