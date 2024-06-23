We must prevent abuses when those liable for military service are studying at universities-KRMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko

Head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with rectors of regional universities, as well as with representatives of law enforcement agencies and the regional territorial recruitment center. This was reported in the Kiev RMA, writes UNN.

"We discussed the specifics of the current entrance campaign, taking into account changes in legislation. Together with rectors and law enforcement officers, we must prevent abuse when those liable for military service study at universities," Ruslan Kravchenko said.

At the meeting, participants focused on the challenges faced by educational institutions. It was noted that more than 8 thousand candidates have registered to participate in the unified entrance exam, and there are more than 4 thousand people who want to pass the unified Professional Entrance Test.

"Therefore, the requirement for everyone is the same – strict compliance by all participants in the process with the legislation. So that joining the Western Military District does not become a "scheme" of evading mobilization. The desire to get an education and improve the qualification level is excellent. But admission should not become a formality for obtaining benefits," Kravchenko added.

In the Kiev region, 23 temporary testing centers were organized.

There will be no increase in the number of places for Master's and postgraduate studies regardless of demand and various other circumstances. The educational sphere will never in life help people who use various methods in order not to fulfill their constitutional duties.