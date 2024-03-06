We live parallel lives because our schedules don't match - Olena Zelenska talks about her relationship with her husband and children

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26409 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 94852 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62747 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 257168 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221789 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187436 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228428 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250976 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156928 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372006 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 34370 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17641 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26011 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 26140 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60006 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67346 views
We live parallel lives because our schedules don't match - Olena Zelenska talks about her relationship with her husband and children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29708 views

Olena Zelenska says that she and her husband, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, live parallel lives because of their busy schedules and can only meet for a few hours about once a week.

We live parallel lives because our schedules don't match - Olena Zelenska talks about her relationship with her husband and children

During her visit to the United Kingdom, the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, spoke with journalist Piers Morgan and answered questions about her relationship with her husband and children during Ukraine's great war with the Russian invaders.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

When asked how often the children of the first lady of Ukraine can see her husband, Olena Zelenska said that the intense schedule of the couple's life affects their personal sphere:

We live parallel lives, our schedules don't match.

 ," says Olena Zelenska.

According to the president's wife, they have the opportunity to meet for a few hours about once a week.

Sometimes less frequently if he has to travel or cannot meet with us. 

- Zelenska said.

I can sometimes see him in the president's office because I have my office there. Sometimes I can call him if he is not busy. I can visit him. We can have lunch together. But that doesn't happen very often either.

- she noted.

Yesterday we couldn't call each other because he called me three times, I was in a meeting. Then I started calling him, and he couldn't answer. That is, we live parallel lives. But it's normal.

- Olena Zelenska added.

Recall

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska declined an invitation to attend US President Biden's speech in Congress because she was to be seated next to the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

UNN previously reported that the first Ukrainian bookshelf in Latin America was opened during the international book fair in Guadalajara, Mexico. Ukraine was represented at the event by Olena Zelenska, who called for people to learn about the struggle her country is currently fighting, and also mentioned that Ukraine was supposed to be represented by 37-year-old writer Victoria Amelina, who tragically died in Donetsk region as a result of a Russian attack.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

