We have good relations with both sides and hope for peace - Saudi Foreign Minister

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit that his country hopes for peace, as it has good relations with both sides, UNN reports .

Since the beginning of this conflict, my Kingdom has emphasized the importance of International Law, the need for dialogue, reducing tensions and easing the global impact on the world. Our Prime Minister asked me to convey his best wishes to the two sides and expressed his hope for an early end to the war.We have good relations with both sides and hope for peace ," said Al Saud.

Recall

During the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the representatives of Russia.