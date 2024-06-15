$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 658 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 10040 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20371 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 160990 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153747 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164417 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 213640 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247521 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153299 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371204 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

We have good relations with both sides and hope for peace - Saudi Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26450 views

Saudi Arabia hopes for a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war due to its good relations with both sides, as stated by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Global Peace Summit.

We have good relations with both sides and hope for peace - Saudi Foreign Minister

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit that his country hopes for peace, as it has good relations with both sides, UNN reports .

Since the beginning of this conflict, my Kingdom has emphasized the importance of International Law, the need for dialogue, reducing tensions and easing the global impact on the world. Our Prime Minister asked me to convey his best wishes to the two sides and expressed his hope for an early end to the war.We have good relations with both sides and hope for peace

 ," said Al Saud.

Recall

During the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the representatives of Russia.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
