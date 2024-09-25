“We don't even have an approximate timeline” - The President's Office does not know when Ukraine will receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101636 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174859 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141951 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145559 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185960 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176055 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115512 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72204 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78661 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47108 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38255 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174862 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185962 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192146 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144007 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143792 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148345 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156415 views
“We don't even have an approximate timeline” - The President's Office does not know when Ukraine will receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13299 views

Ukraine has not received any of the promised $50 billion from frozen Russian assets. The deputy head of the OP calls for a clear roadmap for the provision of these funds and points to a lack of political will.

It is unclear how and when Ukraine can receive a loan from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets worth $50 billion. Ukraine is asking for a clear roadmap on how this money will be provided. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra at the conference "Make Russia pay", UNN reports

What we have  today, the end of September, when the G7 decision was made in June of this year about 50 billion -  today we have received zero whole and zero tenths

- said Iryna Mudra.

According to her, 1.4 billion euros of frozen Russian assets, which the EU will use to support  Ukraine, have remained in the EU. They will be used for Ukrainian needs, but Ukraine has not yet received anything from these funds.

"We don't even have a timeframe for today, although in June the G7 leaders promised us that by the end of the year Ukraine would receive a portion of these 50 billion. Today, we do not understand either organizationally, technically, or legally what it will look like, through what instruments we will be provided with these 50 billion, and under what conditions

 - said Mudra.

Mudra called on Ukraine to provide a clear roadmap on how this money will be provided to our country. 

She also pointed out that progress on the use of Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine is hampered by economic concerns.

 "The main factor, having the experience of communicating with them for 2.5 years, I have become convinced that today this is the biggest obstacle that prevents us from getting these 50 billion - political will. Because when it exists, legal structures and safeguards against economic and financial shocks can be worked out. And they have already been created. What we don't have today is political will," she added.

G7 to unblock $50 billion of Russian assets for Ukraine12.06.24, 22:55 • 106430 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

