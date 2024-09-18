ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“We do not have a task to save money on citizens” - Deputy Minister of Social Policy on reforming social payments system

“We do not have a task to save money on citizens” - Deputy Minister of Social Policy on reforming social payments system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123245 views

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to change the system of social benefits. The goal is to provide real help to those who really need it, instead of formal payments based on status.

Daria Marchak, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, explained how the system of social payments in Ukraine will change. She emphasized that the purpose of the reform is not to reduce payments, but to ensure that assistance is provided to those who really need it. She said this in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.

Details

Marchak emphasized that the reform is aimed at making the system of payments more targeted and understandable. According to the deputy minister, some payments are currently made based on status rather than need, which calls into question the effectiveness of this approach.

Some payments are made based on status, not need. We, as a country, have to pay someone because they have a certain status, but whether we have the financial resources to do so and what goal we are achieving is an open question. Now we are reforming these payments, because they are a series of fragmented payments, they are like "Easter cakes," and to get them, you have to go and do one by one to get help from the state

- Marchak pointed out.

The Deputy Minister of Social Policy emphasized that such a procedure for applying for benefits demotivates people. In her opinion, these "small payments of UAH 600-800 are meaningless.

"This procedure is not clear to people, and they do not appreciate the work of the state because of these small payments. It is incomprehensible to people, difficult for the state and for administration," the official said.

That is why we are now changing this set of payments aimed at overcoming poverty and replacing it with a single payment - basic social assistance

- Marchak said.

It is also planned to simplify the system of assistance for people with disabilities. Marchak noted that the state should help those who cannot work and at the same time support those who are able to find a job. The goal is to provide real help, not just formal payments that do not meet the needs.

When asked whether the Ministry of Social Policy plans to cut benefits for people with disabilities who can provide for themselves, Marchak replied: "The question is not about cutting payments, we can pay a number of people 600 hryvnias a month for care. Tell me, how can you find a caregiver who will work for 600 hryvnias a month? At the same time, those to whom we pay these funds need a caregiver, while others do not. The logic is not to save money, but to ensure that people who really need help can receive funds to organize care. We do not have a task to save on citizens or reduce social support."

Recall

Due to the excessive number of obligations regarding social payments and the inability to support them with financial resources, the Ministry of Social Policy will revise the "philosophy" of social payments.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

