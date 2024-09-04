“We do not believe any country should give him a platform” - State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia

The United States expects Mongolia to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter, including support for sovereignty and territorial integrity around the world, and emphasizes that it does not believe that any country in the world should provide a platform for Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote his aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing on September 3, UNN reports.

Details

"First, as we have said before, we do not believe that any country should provide Putin with a platform to advance his aggressive war against Ukraine. We expect Mongolia to honor its commitments and uphold the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we say that these principles must be upheld around the world. We understand Mongolia's position, sandwiched between two much larger neighbors, but we think it's important that they continue to uphold the rule of law around the world," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller when asked about Mongolia's failure to comply with the ICC arrest warrant for Putin and what it says about the international rule of law and the international criminal justice system.

"As I said, we are well aware of Mongolia's difficult situation. It is a much smaller country between two neighbors. We hope to continue to support Mongolia, but we think it's important that they abide by their international obligations. And it's important that if they talk to Russia, they make it clear that they support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Miller added when asked if Washington was disappointed that Mongolia did not arrest Putin.

