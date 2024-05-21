“We can't sell grain for cash”: Kiper tells how he increased foreign exchange earnings from UAH 15 billion to UAH 60 billion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85818 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151080 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155047 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251190 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174344 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165571 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36402 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34242 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68412 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36480 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62522 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212372 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238096 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224856 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85818 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62522 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68412 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113089 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113974 views
“We can't sell grain for cash”: Kiper tells how he increased foreign exchange earnings from UAH 15 billion to UAH 60 billion

“We can't sell grain for cash”: Kiper tells how he increased foreign exchange earnings from UAH 15 billion to UAH 60 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86791 views

Since the order to tighten customs control in Odesa region came into force, foreign exchange earnings have increased from UAH 15 billion to UAH 60 billion per month, as intermediaries are no longer able to operate in this market due to strict document checks and the ability of companies to produce the declared volumes of goods.

In August 2023, Kiper issued an order to strengthen customs control in the region, which established special rules for the export of agricultural products from Odesa region for export. This meant that the region would have its own customs rules. Since the order came into effect, foreign exchange earnings have increased from UAH 15 billion to UAH 60 billion per month. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, told this in an interview with Censor.Net, UNN reports.

From the beginning of the order, there were 15 billion hryvnia of foreign exchange earnings that were returned, and now we have already reached the figure of 60 billion hryvnia per month. These are the figures of the National Bank. And if you have received a refund of foreign currency earnings, made a profit, you need to pay taxes, show the origin of your expenses: fuel, seeds, fertilizers, salaries, to name a few. Do you realize how many taxes go around in circles that we will never count? I was pleased to hear that at one of the meetings, I was told that they had talked to a farmer from another region, and he said: "Listen, there's a crazy head of the RMA in Odesa, and we can't sell grain for cash 

- Kiper says.

Thanks to the successful operation of the order, it is no longer profitable for intermediaries to operate in this market, Kiper continued.

We do not give them this opportunity. We ask for confirmation documents. And if the document is "drawn", the tax authorities check it before the shipment, and if they find signs of fictitiousness, i.e. the absence of land and workers, they simply block it and do not allow the grain to be loaded onto the ship. The regulation that we signed, in addition to the order, stipulates that a preliminary customs declaration is submitted on what is planned to be exported. Customs sends the information to the tax office. The tax office examines the company to see if it is able to produce the volume of products for which the declaration is filed, and the company receives a refusal to export the products or a permit 

- He clarified.  
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising