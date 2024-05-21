“We can't sell grain for cash”: Kiper tells how he increased foreign exchange earnings from UAH 15 billion to UAH 60 billion

In August 2023, Kiper issued an order to strengthen customs control in the region, which established special rules for the export of agricultural products from Odesa region for export. This meant that the region would have its own customs rules. Since the order came into effect, foreign exchange earnings have increased from UAH 15 billion to UAH 60 billion per month. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, told this in an interview with Censor.Net, UNN reports.

From the beginning of the order, there were 15 billion hryvnia of foreign exchange earnings that were returned, and now we have already reached the figure of 60 billion hryvnia per month. These are the figures of the National Bank. And if you have received a refund of foreign currency earnings, made a profit, you need to pay taxes, show the origin of your expenses: fuel, seeds, fertilizers, salaries, to name a few. Do you realize how many taxes go around in circles that we will never count? I was pleased to hear that at one of the meetings, I was told that they had talked to a farmer from another region, and he said: "Listen, there's a crazy head of the RMA in Odesa, and we can't sell grain for cash - Kiper says.

Thanks to the successful operation of the order, it is no longer profitable for intermediaries to operate in this market, Kiper continued.