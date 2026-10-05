"We cannot continue along a common path" — the European Solidarity faction hinted at Honcharenko's expulsion

The European Solidarity faction decided that it could not continue a "shared political path" with Oleksii Honcharenko "due to ideological differences," UNN reports.

Oleksii Honcharenko’s public positions on ending the war and Ukraine’s future security architecture diverged from the position of European Solidarity and its ideological principles. That is why the European Solidarity faction—we have decided that we can no longer continue a shared political path due to ideological differences

European Solidarity added that "party unity cannot be a formality concealing fundamentally different answers to questions about the state’s future."

For us, the unity of a team based on shared values and principles is important. The European Solidarity team is not only a faction, but also tens of thousands of party members, the most authoritative of whom are our colleagues currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose views and position on defending the country are fundamental to us