We are ready to send our rescuers and special equipment: Ukraine offers assistance to Czech Republic in flood control

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga received the Czech government's plenipotentiary for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Tomáš Kopeční. The Foreign Minister also expressed his condolences and readiness to support the Czech Republic in connection with the floods that caused significant damage to a number of its regions, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Czech side for the comprehensive assistance provided to our country since the beginning of the full-scale Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, with a special emphasis on the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister also expressed his condolences and readiness to support the Czech Republic in connection with the floods that have caused significant damage to a number of its regions.

"The Czech Republic can count on our help - we are ready to send our rescuers and special equipment to the affected areas. This decision was made by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and under the coordination of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, we offered assistance to our partners. We are a country that is ready to help our friends in difficult times," said Andriy Sybiga.

Afterward, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinos met with the Czech delegation and expressed his gratitude for the Czech Republic's humanitarian assistance as part of the implementation of the Humanitarian, Stabilization, Reconstruction and Economic Assistance Program for Ukraine in 2023-2025.

The Ukrainian side noted that Czech projects implemented in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Lviv regions have made a significant contribution to the restoration of energy, medical, and critical infrastructure in our country, which was destroyed by Russian missile attacks.

Perebyinis also emphasized the importance of the Czech Republic's assistance to the city of Kharkiv, which is under constant terror of the aggressor state, in the form of Czech-made gas turbines and generators.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the important role of the Czech Republic in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Ukrainian side relies on prompt delivery of artillery shells under the Czech initiative, as well as other types of weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Perebyinis expressed the Ukrainian side's interest in the participation of Czech officials and Czech companies in the Defense Industries Forum.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the wider involvement of Czech investments in the Ukrainian economy and the readiness of the Government of Ukraine to assist Czech companies in opening their offices and production facilities in our country.

Perebyinis thanked Kopechny for his personal contribution to the implementation of projects to restore Ukraine, as well as his efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian-Czech partnership.

