We are ready to send our rescuers and special equipment: Ukraine offers assistance to Czech Republic in flood control

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116017 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150783 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151262 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142234 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195620 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112357 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184688 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105007 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 52561 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 79424 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 75589 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 50400 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 57035 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195620 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211588 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199888 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148578 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147934 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143105 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159570 views
Actual
We are ready to send our rescuers and special equipment: Ukraine offers assistance to Czech Republic in flood control

We are ready to send our rescuers and special equipment: Ukraine offers assistance to Czech Republic in flood control

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28365 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with a Czech government official. They discussed the Czech Republic's assistance to Ukraine and Ukraine's readiness to send rescuers and equipment to fight the floods in the Czech Republic.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga received the Czech government's plenipotentiary for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Tomáš Kopeční. The Foreign Minister also expressed his condolences and readiness to support the Czech Republic in connection with the floods that caused significant damage to a number of its regions, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

Details

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Czech side for the comprehensive assistance provided to our country since the beginning of the full-scale Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, with a special emphasis on the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine. 

The Foreign Minister also expressed his condolences and readiness to support the Czech Republic in connection with the floods that have caused significant damage to a number of its regions.

"The Czech Republic can count on our help - we are ready to send our rescuers and special equipment to the affected areas. This decision was made by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and under the coordination of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, we offered assistance to our partners. We are a country that is ready to help our friends in difficult times," said Andriy Sybiga.

Add

Afterward, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinos met with the Czech delegation and expressed his gratitude for the Czech Republic's humanitarian assistance as part of the implementation of the Humanitarian, Stabilization, Reconstruction and Economic Assistance Program for Ukraine in 2023-2025.

The Ukrainian side noted that Czech projects implemented in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Lviv regions have made a significant contribution to the restoration of energy, medical, and critical infrastructure in our country, which was destroyed by Russian missile attacks.

Perebyinis also emphasized the importance of the Czech Republic's assistance to the city of Kharkiv, which is under constant terror of the aggressor state, in the form of Czech-made gas turbines and generators.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the important role of the Czech Republic in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. 

The Ukrainian side relies on prompt delivery of artillery shells under the Czech initiative, as well as other types of weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Perebyinis expressed the Ukrainian side's interest in the participation of Czech officials and Czech companies in the Defense Industries Forum.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the wider involvement of Czech investments in the Ukrainian economy and the readiness of the Government of Ukraine to assist Czech companies in opening their offices and production facilities in our country.

Perebyinis thanked Kopechny for his personal contribution to the implementation of projects to restore Ukraine, as well as his efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian-Czech partnership.

Poland will ask for help from the EU due to floods - media15.09.24, 20:49 • 20907 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising