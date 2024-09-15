Poland will ask for help from the EU due to floods - media

The situation with floods and flooding in southern Poland has worsened overnight. Two people have been reported dead as a result of the weather. This was reported by RMF FM radio. According to the media, the cause of death was drowning, Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.



Details

Due to large-scale flooding, Poland will seek help from the EU.

I have instructed the Minister of Finance to prepare funds for emergency aid and flood relief. The Minister for European Union Affairs will apply for European assistance. We will not leave anyone alone. I have asked the Minister of Defense to send additional forces to the affected areas, - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on the X network.

For reference

Evacuation of people continues in northern Poland. Five helicopters have been deployed for this purpose. In some places, people are being taken off the roofs of houses. Bridges have been torn down, and houses are being swept away. The towns of Hlukholazy and Klodzko are flooded. The rains do not stop there.

