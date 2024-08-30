Water supply to be restored in Donetsk water supply system within 3 days - Donetsk RMA

Water supply to Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka is planned to be restored in the coming days. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin.

Details

The repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System has been completed. Specialists have already started filling it with water. We expect full water supply to Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka to be restored within three days - Donetsk RMA informs.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that due to repair work on the water pipeline in Donetsk region, water supply to Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka was temporarily cut.

