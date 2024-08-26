Water supply interrupted in Odesa due to Russian missile attack - city council

As a result of an enemy missile attack in Odesa, Infoksvodokanal facilities were de-energized. Residents of several districts of the city and adjacent villages were left without water, and there may be interruptions in other parts of Odesa, the Odesa City Council reported, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of another enemy missile attack, some facilities of Infoksvodokanal are still without power. As a result, residents of Slobodka residential area, Nerubaiske, Usatove, Velyka Balka, and NATI villages are left without water supply. Water supply will be restored as soon as possible after the power is restored. Also, in the event of power outages, there may be short-term shutdowns or restrictions on water supply pressure in different parts of the city," the Odesa City Council reported on Telegram.

