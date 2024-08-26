7 injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack, including 2 children: rescuers show the consequences

Seven people, including two children, were injured as a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops on Odesa region, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, UNN reports.

The number of people injured in the Russian attack in Odesa region has increased to seven. A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition. Also, two children (a 10-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy) suffered bruises and abrasions - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of an enemy attack in Odesa region.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region. As a result of the falling rocket fragments, private houses and a large number of vehicles were damaged. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack. Information on the victims is being clarified," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

