Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian missile attack in Odesa region: 4 wounded, including a child

Russian missile attack in Odesa region: 4 wounded, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Russian army launched a missile attack in Odesa region, wounding 4 people, including a 10-year-old boy. Private houses, vehicles and energy infrastructure were damaged, and there are power outages.

The Russian army launched a missile attack in Odesa region in the morning, injuring four people, including a 10-year-old boy, said RMA head Oleh Kiper, UNN reports

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region. The terrorists targeted the energy and civilian infrastructure of the region. Four people were wounded in the attack, including a 10-year-old boy. Three of the victims, including the child, are hospitalized in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary assistance

- Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, private houses and a large number of vehicles were damaged as a result of the falling rocket fragments. There are also power outages in Odesa district. All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack, Kiper said. 

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another aggressor's crime against civilians.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

