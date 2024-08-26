Russian missile attack in Odesa region: 4 wounded, including a child

The Russian army launched a missile attack in Odesa region in the morning, injuring four people, including a 10-year-old boy, said RMA head Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region. The terrorists targeted the energy and civilian infrastructure of the region. Four people were wounded in the attack, including a 10-year-old boy. Three of the victims, including the child, are hospitalized in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary assistance - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, private houses and a large number of vehicles were damaged as a result of the falling rocket fragments. There are also power outages in Odesa district. All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack, Kiper said.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another aggressor's crime against civilians.

