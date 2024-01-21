"War fatigue" - we cannot afford it: Zelensky

We cannot afford to be tired of the war. If we get tired, we will lose what we have. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Channel 4 News, UNN reports.

When we say fatigue. We have to separate these things. There is a nuance here. "War fatigue" - we cannot afford it. Otherwise, it will turn out that someone is defending the state. And when I say "defense," it's not just the frontline, it's also people who work, people who have businesses, who pay taxes. You can get tired of doing this under rockets. But people keep doing it. And this is all important. We have no right to get tired. And if we get tired, in this sense of the word, we will lose what we have. - Zelensky explained.

However, the President noted that people do get tired. However, they do not allow themselves to do so to the detriment of their core business and its quality.

"You can afford to be tired in the evening, but in the morning you have to defend the state. We have to fight for it," Zelensky said.

He added that this is a necessity for Ukrainians who want to preserve their state.

In the same interview with a British TV channel, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that mobilization is primarily a matter of justice. He emphasized the importance of proper training and informing personnel about their role in the army.