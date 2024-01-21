"War fatigue" - we cannot afford it: Zelensky

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 6700 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 26574 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 23635 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 29215 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110495 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116867 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148291 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142701 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172784 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 62810 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 73319 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100581 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 62760 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 38085 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 26574 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110496 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288572 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240388 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 6700 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100581 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148291 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108841 views
"War fatigue" - we cannot afford it: Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53126 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged citizens not to succumb to "war fatigue" in an interview with Channel 4. He emphasized the importance of continued dedication to protecting the state and supporting its vital functions.

We cannot afford to be tired of the war. If we get tired, we will lose what we have. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Channel 4 News, UNN reports.

When we say fatigue. We have to separate these things. There is a nuance here. "War fatigue" - we cannot afford it. Otherwise, it will turn out that someone is defending the state. And when I say "defense," it's not just the frontline, it's also people who work, people who have businesses,  who pay taxes.  You can get tired of doing this under rockets. But people keep doing it. And this is all important. We have no right to get tired. And if we get tired, in this sense of the word, we will lose what we have.

- Zelensky explained.

Details

However, the President noted that people do get tired. However, they do not allow themselves to do so to the detriment of their core business and its quality.

"You can afford to be tired in the evening, but in the morning you have to defend the state. We have to fight for it," Zelensky said.

He added that this is a necessity for Ukrainians who want to preserve their state.

Fitio on the capture of Krokhmalne: Defense forces have moved to more prepared positions21.01.24, 10:26 • 42497 views

Addendum

In the same interview with a British TV channel, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that mobilization is primarily a matter of justice. He emphasized the importance of proper training and informing personnel about their role in the army.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

