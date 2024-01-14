russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has a negative impact on the healthcare sector in russia. This is reported by British intelligence. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The impact of the war against Ukraine on health care in russia is most likely to be felt by the civilian population , the statement said.

The war is likely to contribute to this situation, as hospitals are treating the wounded. The government has also been forced to downsize civilian medical real estate across the country due to a shortage of clinical staff and financial pressures.

Addendum

The British Ministry of Defense notes that russians are struggling to access hospital services across the country. There are also reports of a shortage of medicines, including broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Recall

As early as 2022, it was reported that there was an acute shortage of medicines in Russia due to the imposed sanctions.

Poor preparation: British intelligence explains why russia accidentally bombs its own cities