5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 6503 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 26307 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 23466 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 29056 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110470 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116866 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148278 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142701 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172784 views

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 62725 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 73205 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100553 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 62646 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 37932 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 26307 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288557 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255372 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240368 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 6503 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100553 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148279 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108991 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108826 views
War against Ukraine negatively affects russian medicine - British intelligence

War against Ukraine negatively affects russian medicine - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31325 views

The war in Ukraine has strained russia's healthcare system, as access to services is limited and medicines are in short supply.

russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has a negative impact on the healthcare sector in russia. This is reported by British intelligence. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The impact of the war against Ukraine on health care in russia is most likely to be felt by the civilian population

 , the statement said.

The war is likely to contribute to this situation, as hospitals are treating the wounded. The government has also been forced to downsize civilian medical real estate across the country due to a shortage of clinical staff and financial pressures.

Addendum

The British Ministry of Defense notes that russians are struggling to access hospital services across the country. There are also reports of a shortage of medicines, including broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Recall

As early as 2022, it was reported that there was an acute shortage of medicines in Russia due to the imposed sanctions.

Poor preparation: British intelligence explains why russia accidentally bombs its own cities10.01.24, 13:44 • 37833 views

Anna Onishchenko

