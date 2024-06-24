Official Minsk has once again confirmed that veterans of the Wagner PMC are currently in Belarus and conducting exercises for local troops. this was stated in the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

In particular, the minister of defense of the Republic of Belarus Viktor khrenin admitted that veterans of the Wagner PMC are on the territory of Belarus. He stressed that" getting combat experience without fighting is the greatest value "and that Minsk was able to"get it on its territory.

Personnel according to exercises perform tasks to occupy the line, Search, Block and destroy a simulated enemy. Unmanned aerial vehicles are actively used in training.

This once again confirms that the state institutions of the Republic of Belarus are fully integrated into the Kremlin's terrorist apparatus. Today, Russia uses the neighboring state as its private training ground for training murderers in the war against Ukraine - - they note The Resistance.

