Wagner PMC veterans train Belarusian military - National Resistance Center

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7832 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 106258 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 114935 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194997 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236981 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145814 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369749 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182188 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149720 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 106258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 96681 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 114935 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110302 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130208 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4630 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7730 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13260 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14774 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18638 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Wagner PMC veterans train Belarusian military - National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29435 views

The Belarusian Defense Minister confirmed that veterans of the Wagner PMC are conducting military exercises for the Belarusian military. In particular, the exercises involve working with UAVs.

Wagner PMC veterans train Belarusian military - National Resistance Center

Official Minsk has once again confirmed that veterans of the Wagner PMC are currently in Belarus and conducting exercises for local troops. this was stated in the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

details 

In particular, the minister of defense of the Republic of Belarus Viktor khrenin admitted that veterans of the Wagner PMC are on the territory of Belarus. He stressed that" getting combat experience without fighting is the greatest value "and that Minsk was able to"get it on its territory.

Personnel according to exercises perform tasks to occupy the line, Search, Block and destroy a simulated enemy. Unmanned aerial vehicles are actively used in training.

This once again confirms that the state institutions of the Republic of Belarus are fully integrated into the Kremlin's terrorist apparatus. Today, Russia uses the neighboring state as its private training ground for training murderers in the war against Ukraine

- - they note The Resistance. 

Anniversary of prigozhin's rebellion: British intelligence analyzed what wagner is doing without its leader24.06.24, 15:58 • 17772 views

recall

In the spring, it was reported that Belarus remnants of the Wagner PMC conducted shooting training for local cadets at the Borshchevka military training ground,

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41