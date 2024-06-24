Anniversary of prigozhin's rebellion: British intelligence analyzed what wagner is doing without its leader

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116376 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 187487 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232056 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368591 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181661 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197876 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11162 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12837 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16918 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37916 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Anniversary of prigozhin's rebellion: British intelligence analyzed what wagner is doing without its leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17772 views

After the death of the head of wagner in a plane crash on August 23, 2023, the private military company Wagner continues to exist under the leadership of his son, holding separate detachments of mercenaries in belarus, Mali and the Central African Republic.

Anniversary of prigozhin's rebellion: British intelligence analyzed what wagner is doing without its leader

After the death of the head of the wagner pmc yevgeny prigozhin, the group continues to exist and maintains separate units of mercenaries in belarus, Mali and the Central African Republic. According to UNN, this was reported by British intelligence, analyzing the current state of the wagner on the anniversary of the prigozhin rebellion.

Details

As noted, after prigozhin's death in a plane crash on August 23, 2023, his private military company wagner still exists – now it is headed by his son pavel prigozhin, and commanded by anton "lotos" elizarov. The group's mercenaries have been withdrawn from the front in Ukraine and some African countries, but wagner maintains independent deployments in belarus, Mali and the Central African Republic. 

According to British intelligence, prigozhin began the practice of recruiting prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. From July 2022 to February 2023, when this practice was adopted by the russian defense ministry, more than 48 thousand prisoners were recruited to wagner, more than 17 thousand of whom later died in battle.

At the same time, since February 2022, the total number of prisoners in russia has decreased by at least 150 thousand people. Probably, most of these prisoners were released in exchange for agreeing to fight in Ukraine, the intelligence service writes.

Recall

On June 24 , 2023, yevgeny prigozhin headed zkolot when more than 8 thousand mercenaries marched towards the russian capital against the russian high military command, accusing them of corruption and non-performance of official duties. On August 23, his plane crashed in the tver region of the russian federation.

And then several high-ranking russian military leaders were arrested on corruption charges. And former russian defense minister shoigu, who was actively criticized by prigozhin, was replaced.

WSJ: Nikolai Patrushev organized the elimination of Pryzhyn22.12.23, 13:06 • 26079 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
