Voloshyn on a possible occupation offensive on Borova: "Defense forces are ready for any development of events"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the information about a possible enemy offensive on the village of Borova, Kharkiv region, noting that there is no need to panic now, as the Defense Forces are ready for any development and will give an adequate response in that direction. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon on June 18, UNN reports.

Details

"At the moment, there is no need to panic and raise the information that the "enemy is coming" in society. I will say that the leadership of both the Armed Forces and the top political leadership is aware of this information, appropriate measures are being taken, everything is known about the enemy, and this will probably be announced by the Main Intelligence Directorate, which units are opposite us in that direction. As for our grouping, the Defense Forces are ready for any development of events, our defenders will give an adequate response in that direction as well," Voloshyn said.

Recall

Yesterday, the 3rd Assault Brigade claimedthat Russian occupation forces are intensifying their attacks in eastern Ukraine, trying to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region, aiming to capture the settlements of Chernechyna - Pershotravneve and Borova, despite heavy losses and resistance from Ukrainian forces.