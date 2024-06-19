Voloshyn on a possible occupation offensive on Borova: "Defense forces are ready for any development of events"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 292 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9008 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20113 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160377 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153301 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164262 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213544 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247501 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153272 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371198 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 9008 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 160377 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 133924 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153301 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 145877 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13585 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14726 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19759 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40432 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Voloshyn on a possible occupation offensive on Borova: "Defense forces are ready for any development of events"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14350 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the information about a possible enemy offensive on the village of Borova in Kharkiv region, noting that there is no need to panic now, as the Defense Forces are ready for any development and will give an adequate response in that direction.

Voloshyn on a possible occupation offensive on Borova: "Defense forces are ready for any development of events"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the information about a possible enemy offensive on the village of Borova, Kharkiv region, noting that there is no need to panic now, as the Defense Forces are ready for any development and will give an adequate response in that direction. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon on June 18, UNN reports.

Details

"At the moment, there is no need to panic and raise the information that the "enemy is coming" in society. I will say that the leadership of both the Armed Forces and the top political leadership is aware of this information, appropriate measures are being taken, everything is known about the enemy, and this will probably be announced by the Main Intelligence Directorate, which units are opposite us in that direction. As for our grouping, the Defense Forces are ready for any development of events, our defenders will give an adequate response in that direction as well," Voloshyn said.

Recall

Yesterday, the 3rd Assault Brigade claimedthat Russian occupation forces are intensifying their attacks in eastern Ukraine, trying to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region, aiming to capture the settlements of Chernechyna - Pershotravneve and Borova, despite heavy losses and resistance from Ukrainian forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11