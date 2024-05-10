Voloshyn: 15 hostile attacks took place in Krasnohorivka area in one day

Over the past day, 15 enemy assaults and 181 attacks on the positions of our defenders took place in Krasnohorivka, and two offensive and three counterattacks were repelled. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

According to the spokesman, over the past day in Nevelske, Krasnohorivka and Natailove, our troops eliminated about 20 occupants, destroyed a large ammunition depot, damaged one armored personnel carrier and a tank and wounded about 30 enemy servicemen.

Indeed, this direction is quite relevant for the Russian army, because it does not abandon its attempts to storm the city with small assault groups. And from time to time, it tries to enter the eastern outskirts of the city itself to take it in a vice grip. However, he fails - Voloshyn emphasized.

Recall

Russian occupiers are trapped at a refractory plant in Krasnohorivka without ammunition and supply lines after Ukrainian troops cut off their logistics.