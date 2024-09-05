Vitaliy Koval appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Vitaliy Koval as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food. He received 251 votes in favor of his candidacy. Koval previously headed the Rivne RSA and had experience in the private sector.
The appointment of Vitaliy Koval as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food was supported by 251 MPs.
Recall
Prior to the SPFU, Koval was the head of Rivne-based RSA, later RMA, since 2019. Previously he worked in the private sector, including co-founding companies in the agricultural, transportation and construction industries: Atlant-Trans LLC, InvesttradeService LLC, RGO-Logisticgroup LLC, BBB Montazh LLC, and Sanako LLC.