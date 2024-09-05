Vitaliy Koval appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Vitaliy Koval as head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN reports .

The appointment of Vitaliy Koval as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food was supported by 251 MPs.

Recall

Prior to the SPFU, Koval was the head of Rivne-based RSA, later RMA, since 2019. Previously he worked in the private sector, including co-founding companies in the agricultural, transportation and construction industries: Atlant-Trans LLC, InvesttradeService LLC, RGO-Logisticgroup LLC, BBB Montazh LLC, and Sanako LLC.