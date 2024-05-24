Visitors to the Globus shopping center evacuated in the center of the capital: a bomb threat was reported
Kyiv • UNN
Visitors were evacuated from the "Globus" shopping center in the center of Kyiv around 18:20 due to reports of landmines.
In the center of Kyiv, visitors to the Globus shopping center are being evacuated. As UNN's correspondent learned, the reason was a bomb threat.
Today, at about 18:20, the evacuation of visitors to the Globus shopping center began.
"We received a bomb threat," visitors were told.
The security of the shopping center did not provide any further information.
There have been no comments from Kyiv law enforcement on the alleged bomb threat to the shopping center.