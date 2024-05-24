Visitors to the Globus shopping center evacuated in the center of the capital: a bomb threat was reported

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55474 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102535 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145689 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246272 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164651 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148209 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223584 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47139 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59128 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98149 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38501 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31427 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246272 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209910 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235790 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222725 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55474 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31427 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38501 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112062 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113024 views
Visitors to the Globus shopping center evacuated in the center of the capital: a bomb threat was reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28120 views

Visitors were evacuated from the "Globus" shopping center in the center of Kyiv around 18:20 due to reports of landmines.

In the center of Kyiv, visitors to the Globus shopping center are being evacuated. As UNN's correspondent learned, the reason was a bomb threat.

Today, at about 18:20, the evacuation of visitors to the Globus shopping center began.

"We received a bomb threat," visitors were told.

The security of the shopping center did not provide any further information.

There have been no comments from Kyiv law enforcement on the alleged bomb threat to the shopping center.

Iryna Kolesnik

Kyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising