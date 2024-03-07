$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Vinnytsia city detains criminals who demanded 7 thousand dollars of non-existent debt

Kyiv • UNN

 37762 views

In Vinnytsia, police detained a group of criminals who extorted $7,000 from a local resident by falsely claiming a non-existent debt for an undelivered parcel, using psychological pressure and physical beatings.

Vinnytsia city detains criminals who demanded 7 thousand dollars of non-existent debt

In Vinnytsia, police detained criminals who demanded $7,000 in non-existent debt. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Vinnytsia, police detained a group of people for extorting $7,000 in non-existent debt.

Using psychological pressure and physical beatings, members of this group terrorized their victim for a long time.

The defendants in the case, local residents, used an acquaintance to find the person who sent the parcels to Ukraine. This resulted in a demand of $7,000 from the Vinnytsia resident as compensation for lost funds that were allegedly not received due to the failure to deliver the parcel.

The victim turned to the police for help, who began investigating. On March 5, KORD special forces and police detained one of the defendants while he was transferring part of the UAH 20,000 "debt".

Add

The defendants have now been served a notice of suspicion of extortion.

The police are continuing their investigation to identify the full range of people who may be involved in this crime.

16.08.23, 18:36 • 877443 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
