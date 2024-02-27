Veterans and combatants will be entitled to free dental prosthetics

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the use of state budget funds for free dental prosthetics for veterans and combatants. The project involves health care institutions that have signed an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Government Approves the Procedure for the Use of Funds for the Pilot Project of Free Dental Prosthetics for Veterans , the message says.

The Draft Law provides, in particular:

- providing medical services for dental prosthetics to veterans and combatants at the expense of the state budget;

- approving the procedure for using the funds provided in the state budget for the implementation of this pilot project;

The introduction of such a mechanism for the pilot project will allow veterans and combatants to realize their social rights to free dental prosthetics guaranteed by law - informs the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

In order to participate in the pilot project, healthcare facilities must obtain a license and sign an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine.

