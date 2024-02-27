Veterans and combatants will be entitled to free dental prosthetics

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1446 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47276 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184713 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107297 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362315 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293099 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210373 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242896 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254365 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160519 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
02:15 PM • 106534 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242130 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Veterans and combatants will be entitled to free dental prosthetics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22240 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the use of state funds for free dental prosthetics for veterans and combatants through medical institutions that are partners of the Health Service of Ukraine.

Veterans and combatants will be entitled to free dental prosthetics

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the use of state budget funds for free dental prosthetics for veterans and combatants. The project involves health care institutions that have signed an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Government Approves the Procedure for the Use of Funds for the Pilot Project of Free Dental Prosthetics for Veterans

 , the message says.

The Draft Law provides, in particular:

- providing medical services for dental prosthetics to veterans and combatants at the expense of the state budget;

- approving the procedure for using the funds provided in the state budget for the implementation of this pilot project;

The introduction of such a mechanism for the pilot project will allow veterans and combatants to realize their social rights to free dental prosthetics guaranteed by law

- informs the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

In order to participate in the pilot project, healthcare facilities must obtain a license and sign an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Health, sinceim Ukrainian cities still experience a shortage of donated blood of all groups.

In the Ternopil region, doctors performed Ukraine's first autotransplantation operation, during which they completely removed a malignant heart tumor from a soldier.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08