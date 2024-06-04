Veteran fishing in Cherkasy region: how defenders re integrate into civilian life

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55307 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102522 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145677 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150132 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246254 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173222 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164648 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148208 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47072 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59059 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98050 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38421 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31330 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246256 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235783 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222718 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55328 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31330 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38421 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112062 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113022 views
Actual
Veteran fishing in Cherkasy region: how defenders re integrate into civilian life

Veteran fishing in Cherkasy region: how defenders re integrate into civilian life

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18654 views

22 veterans took part in a fishing tournament as part of the MHP near Veterans ' reintegration program.

22 veterans came to the village of Vodianiki in Cherkasy region to go fishing and, most importantly,  relax in the company of their relatives and Friends, reboot and mentally recover.

"we have an amateur tournament, the task of which is for veterans to get to know each other and communicate. And we can assume that there are successes in this – we have such a fishing community among veterans," says Sergey Khalupinsky, a veteran , coordinator of the MHP Center for interaction with military personnel and veterans. 

The first place in the tournament was won by veteran Mikhail Ishchenko, who also won in the "Big Fish"category. He says that he returned from the front almost a year ago. I came fishing from the MHP poultry farm-  Pobeda Nova. He works as a site operator there. 

"this is my first time at such an event as sport fishing, and I immediately took first place. All participants in the same conditions, each received the same fishing rod, tackle, bait, bait and even a net. Fishing was a success for me, I haven't rested for so long," says veteran Mikhail Ishchenko

The second place was taken by veteran Ivan Krokhmal, a tractor driver from the Mironovsky plant for the production of cereals and mixed feed MHP, and the third – by veteran Vladimir Sirenko, a mechanical engineer from the Mironovskaya poultry farm MHP. 

Veteran fishing was held within the framework of the MHP near Veterans ' reintegration program, which is being developed by MHP in cooperation with the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation. In particular, veterans under this program undergo health checks, treatment and rehabilitation, as well as legal, psychological and social support. 

"within the framework of the MHP near reintegration program, we create conditions and opportunities for veterans to find themselves in civilian life and feel supported.  therefore, we organized a veteran fishing trip – a space for defenders to spend time with their families, admire nature, and be alone with their thoughts and dreams," said Tatiana Volochay, director of the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation. 

Veteran Yuri Gritsai, chef of the MHP Culinary Center, held a master class on cooking Cossack fish soup for the Fishing participants.

Competitions were held in accordance with the regulations and Charter of fishing sports of Ukraine. And such an initiative, the organizers say, will be scaled to other villages and cities of the country in the future. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising