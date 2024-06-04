Veteran fishing in Cherkasy region: how defenders re integrate into civilian life

22 veterans came to the village of Vodianiki in Cherkasy region to go fishing and, most importantly, relax in the company of their relatives and Friends, reboot and mentally recover.

"we have an amateur tournament, the task of which is for veterans to get to know each other and communicate. And we can assume that there are successes in this – we have such a fishing community among veterans," says Sergey Khalupinsky, a veteran , coordinator of the MHP Center for interaction with military personnel and veterans.

The first place in the tournament was won by veteran Mikhail Ishchenko, who also won in the "Big Fish"category. He says that he returned from the front almost a year ago. I came fishing from the MHP poultry farm- Pobeda Nova. He works as a site operator there.

"this is my first time at such an event as sport fishing, and I immediately took first place. All participants in the same conditions, each received the same fishing rod, tackle, bait, bait and even a net. Fishing was a success for me, I haven't rested for so long," says veteran Mikhail Ishchenko.

The second place was taken by veteran Ivan Krokhmal, a tractor driver from the Mironovsky plant for the production of cereals and mixed feed MHP, and the third – by veteran Vladimir Sirenko, a mechanical engineer from the Mironovskaya poultry farm MHP.

Veteran fishing was held within the framework of the MHP near Veterans ' reintegration program, which is being developed by MHP in cooperation with the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation. In particular, veterans under this program undergo health checks, treatment and rehabilitation, as well as legal, psychological and social support.

"within the framework of the MHP near reintegration program, we create conditions and opportunities for veterans to find themselves in civilian life and feel supported. therefore, we organized a veteran fishing trip – a space for defenders to spend time with their families, admire nature, and be alone with their thoughts and dreams," said Tatiana Volochay, director of the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Veteran Yuri Gritsai, chef of the MHP Culinary Center, held a master class on cooking Cossack fish soup for the Fishing participants.

Competitions were held in accordance with the regulations and Charter of fishing sports of Ukraine. And such an initiative, the organizers say, will be scaled to other villages and cities of the country in the future.