Veteran and volunteer Roman Donik: Bezuhla wants to paralyze the Armed Forces by keeping them in a state of constant personnel changes

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55328 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102525 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145680 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150135 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246257 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173223 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164649 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47081 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59067 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98065 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38430 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31330 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246257 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235783 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222718 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55328 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31337 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38430 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112062 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113022 views
Veteran and volunteer Roman Donik: Bezuhla wants to paralyze the Armed Forces by keeping them in a state of constant personnel changes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19043 views

Roman Donik refuted the scandalous statements of MP Mariana Bezuhla. He called them untrue, undermining confidence in the Armed Forces and disrupting mobilization.

ATO veteran and volunteer Roman Donik refuted the scandalous statements and accusations of MP Mariana Bezuhla, calling them untrue, undermining confidence in the Armed Forces and disrupting mobilization.

When a person gets involved in a topic that they don't know anything about during a war, causing chaos, demoralization and disorganization, it's bad... It was Bezuhla who did everything to undermine confidence in the Armed Forces, to start criticizing the Armed Forces leadership and disrupt mobilization. She sowed discouragement, and operated with slogans “for all that is good” without having any idea about the essence of the subject

- Donik wrote on Facebook.

Among other things, he refuted her claim that the commander of the Land Forces allegedly creates new brigades on his own accord. Each military unit is created by a directive of the Minister of Defense, and the decision to "create as many new brigades as possible" is usually made at the headquarters.

According to Donik, the situation with the training of personnel has changed for objective reasons: it takes time to restore ties after the change of commander-in-chief, the situation at the front and with conscription has changed. At the same time, in his estimation, Army Commander Pavliuk is very attentive to the training of personnel and, together with Chief Commander Syrysky, neutralizes "all the stupidity that comes from particularly zealous subordinates.

"Yes, there are certain problems with efficiency. Yes, there are problems caused by slippages. Yes, the center used to be on the tasks of the commander-in-chief, and now everyone is trying to get in and drive and score some points - "look how good they are," the volunteer believes.

In his opinion, Bezuhla herself is responsible for this, among others, when she began criticizing the leadership of the Armed Forces, because every change of leadership always causes chaos for a certain period of time. Now Bezuhla is trying to create a split between the rank and file and the leadership of the Armed Forces and the leaders, and is “torpedoing” those who have just begun to “master the situation.

“What for? Another change, another chaos, another six months of broken ties and developments? What is the goal of the servant of the people? To keep the Armed Forces in a constant state of personnel changes with paralysis?” the volunteer emphasizes.

He reminded that the adoption of the law on mobilization was delayed by the servants of the people in the Verkhovna Rada, and that the delay in training and creating reserves is also the responsibility of the parliament.

“They criticized Zaluzhny's words about the need for mobilization, and six months later returned to the same demands. He only demoralized society by sowing disbelief in people. Ukraine is paying a very high price for the experiments of people who have decided (without any grounds) that they are f***ing experts in military affairs,” Donik wrote.

Recall

Bezugla demanded the resignation of the former military command, as it had not provided “any plan of conception for 2024”. Now she criticizes the current commander-in-chief, Syrsky, pointing out that “it has become even worse.” According to media reports, Bezugla was brought to the Servant of the People party in 2019 by Andriy Kholodov, the so-called “tobacco king” and godfather of Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspected high treason officer.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising