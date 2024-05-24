Veteran and volunteer Roman Donik: Bezuhla wants to paralyze the Armed Forces by keeping them in a state of constant personnel changes

ATO veteran and volunteer Roman Donik refuted the scandalous statements and accusations of MP Mariana Bezuhla, calling them untrue, undermining confidence in the Armed Forces and disrupting mobilization.

When a person gets involved in a topic that they don't know anything about during a war, causing chaos, demoralization and disorganization, it's bad... It was Bezuhla who did everything to undermine confidence in the Armed Forces, to start criticizing the Armed Forces leadership and disrupt mobilization. She sowed discouragement, and operated with slogans “for all that is good” without having any idea about the essence of the subject - Donik wrote on Facebook.

Among other things, he refuted her claim that the commander of the Land Forces allegedly creates new brigades on his own accord. Each military unit is created by a directive of the Minister of Defense, and the decision to "create as many new brigades as possible" is usually made at the headquarters.

According to Donik, the situation with the training of personnel has changed for objective reasons: it takes time to restore ties after the change of commander-in-chief, the situation at the front and with conscription has changed. At the same time, in his estimation, Army Commander Pavliuk is very attentive to the training of personnel and, together with Chief Commander Syrysky, neutralizes "all the stupidity that comes from particularly zealous subordinates.

"Yes, there are certain problems with efficiency. Yes, there are problems caused by slippages. Yes, the center used to be on the tasks of the commander-in-chief, and now everyone is trying to get in and drive and score some points - "look how good they are," the volunteer believes.

In his opinion, Bezuhla herself is responsible for this, among others, when she began criticizing the leadership of the Armed Forces, because every change of leadership always causes chaos for a certain period of time. Now Bezuhla is trying to create a split between the rank and file and the leadership of the Armed Forces and the leaders, and is “torpedoing” those who have just begun to “master the situation.

“What for? Another change, another chaos, another six months of broken ties and developments? What is the goal of the servant of the people? To keep the Armed Forces in a constant state of personnel changes with paralysis?” the volunteer emphasizes.

He reminded that the adoption of the law on mobilization was delayed by the servants of the people in the Verkhovna Rada, and that the delay in training and creating reserves is also the responsibility of the parliament.

“They criticized Zaluzhny's words about the need for mobilization, and six months later returned to the same demands. He only demoralized society by sowing disbelief in people. Ukraine is paying a very high price for the experiments of people who have decided (without any grounds) that they are f***ing experts in military affairs,” Donik wrote.

Recall

Bezugla demanded the resignation of the former military command, as it had not provided “any plan of conception for 2024”. Now she criticizes the current commander-in-chief, Syrsky, pointing out that “it has become even worse.” According to media reports, Bezugla was brought to the Servant of the People party in 2019 by Andriy Kholodov, the so-called “tobacco king” and godfather of Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspected high treason officer.