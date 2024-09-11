Verkhovna Rada Committee finds it inexpedient to produce school medals for public funds

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Education, Science and Innovation has deemed it inexpedient to produce school medals at the expense of the state budget, said on Wednesday, according to MP Natalia Pipa, UNN.

“The Committee on Education, Science and Innovation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognized the centralized production of medals at the expense of the state budget as inappropriate,” Pipa wrote on Facebook.

According to her, more than 66 thousand medals have been made in 5 years. In 2024, they produced twice as many as in 2020, although the level of knowledge and the number of students, according to the MP, decreased.

Hence, according to Pipa, we can conclude that the number of medals does not reflect the quality of education.

Initially, the budget for 2025 requested almost UAH 4.6 million for gold medals. And more than UAH 1 million for silver medals.

“Importantly, in recent years, these medals have not given any advantages when applying to universities. This outdated practice of medals is widespread in the post-Soviet space, including Russia. Let it stay there!” she summarized.

