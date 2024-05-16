Vereshchuk: The Ministry of Social Policy will relocate 6 institutions for people with limited mobility from Kharkiv region

The evacuation process from the Kharkiv region is ongoing, and there is currently a problem with the transportation of people with limited mobility and lonely older people who need support. The Ministry of Social Policy has been instructed to relocate six relevant institutions for more than 500 people within two weeks. Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

According to her, evacuation from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region continues.

The biggest problem is people with limited mobility and older people who cannot live in dormitories on high floors. There are not enough places. The Ministry of Social Policy has been instructed to help Kharkiv region relocate the relevant institutions and find more than a thousand places for people with limited mobility - she said.

She said that yesterday an offsite staff meeting on evacuation was held in Kharkiv, where the Ministry of Social Policy took two weeks to relocate the institutions. According to her, today we are talking about 6 institutions with more than 500 people and single people from rural areas who also need relocation. She emphasized that Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions have already volunteered to help in this process.

By the way, all the heads of UN organizations were also with me yesterday in Kharkiv. We held a big meeting to coordinate efforts and concentrate financial resources to help Kharkiv and Sumy regions right now - she noted.

President Zelenskiy visited a hospital in Kharkiv to meet with wounded soldiers, present them with awards and thank them for defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

