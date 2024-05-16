ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Vereshchuk: The Ministry of Social Policy will relocate 6 institutions for people with limited mobility from Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19624 views

The Ministry of Social Policy will relocate 6 institutions with more than 500 people with limited mobility and elderly people from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region.

The evacuation process from the Kharkiv region is ongoing, and there is currently a problem with the transportation of people with limited mobility and lonely older people who need support. The Ministry of Social Policy has been instructed to relocate six relevant institutions for more than 500 people within two weeks. Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

According to her, evacuation from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region continues.

The biggest problem is people with limited mobility and older people who cannot live in dormitories on high floors. There are not enough places. The Ministry of Social Policy has been instructed to help Kharkiv region relocate the relevant institutions and find more than a thousand places for people with limited mobility

- she said.

She said that yesterday an offsite staff meeting on evacuation was held in Kharkiv, where the Ministry of Social Policy took two weeks to relocate the institutions. According to her, today we are talking about 6 institutions with more than 500 people and single people from rural areas who also need relocation. She emphasized that Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions have already volunteered to help in this process.

By the way, all the heads of UN organizations were also with me yesterday in Kharkiv. We held a big meeting to coordinate efforts and concentrate financial resources to help Kharkiv and Sumy regions right now

- she noted.

Recall

President Zelenskiy visited a hospital in Kharkiv to meet with wounded soldiers, present them with awards and thank them for defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

