Venezuelan opposition leader Machado has returned to the country after several months in exile

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado returned to Venezuela on October 25 for the first time since December 2025. Her return came amid political uncertainty following the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power. Associated Press reported this, writes UNN.

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Machado announced her return on social media, writing: "I am here. With you."

The politician later visited a church in Lara state, where dozens of supporters greeted her. Opposition leader Edmundo González also confirmed her arrival and said that he would join her soon.

Trump commented on Machado’s return

After Maduro was removed by the US military, Venezuela has been governed by an interim president, who has already exceeded the stipulated term in office. At the same time, the authorities have still not set a date for the presidential election.

US President Donald Trump told reporters that he did not know about Machado’s return.

I hope she is safe. She is a very good woman. But things are going very well for us in Venezuela Trump said.

Venezuelan opposition leader says she is ready to return to the country after earthquakes