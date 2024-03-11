$41.340.03
Van Gogh's painting "Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" sold for 4.5 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26400 views

Van Gogh's 1884 painting "Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" was sold for 4.5 million euros at a European art fair.

Van Gogh's painting "Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" sold for 4.5 million euros

Vincent van Gogh's painting "Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" was sold at the European Fine Arts Fair in Maastricht, Malay Mail reports  , UNN reports .

Details

The buyer bought the work, painted in 1884, for 4.5 million euros.

The painting was sold by the American gallery M. S. Rau (New Orleans). The buyer is a private individual with a private museum outside of Europe. His name is not disclosed.

It was sold to a museum outside the European Union

said Bill Rau, president of MS Rau Gallery, which put the painting up for sale.

"Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" was painted in oil on canvas measuring 63 by 48 cm. В

Van Gogh painted this work around 1884 while living with his parents in the southern Dutch town of Nuenen.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

