Van Gogh's painting "Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" sold for 4.5 million euros
Van Gogh's 1884 painting "Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" was sold for 4.5 million euros at a European art fair.
Vincent van Gogh's painting "Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" was sold at the European Fine Arts Fair in Maastricht, Malay Mail reports , UNN reports .
Details
The buyer bought the work, painted in 1884, for 4.5 million euros.
The painting was sold by the American gallery M. S. Rau (New Orleans). The buyer is a private individual with a private museum outside of Europe. His name is not disclosed.
It was sold to a museum outside the European Union
"Portrait of a Peasant Woman in a White Bonnet" was painted in oil on canvas measuring 63 by 48 cm. В
Van Gogh painted this work around 1884 while living with his parents in the southern Dutch town of Nuenen.