Vadym Stolar's team organized a holiday and distributed gifts to children from frontline cities

Representatives of Vadym Stolar's volunteer team visited three towns near the frontline as part of the "Light of Childhood" project. There they organized a holiday for children with the distribution of gifts, the Foundation reports, UNN writes.

Vadym Stolar on the importance of miracles for children and adults

"Kids are able to show real joy in the face of Christmas and New Year's miracles, and we, in turn, strive to make these miracles come true. This is the goal of the "Light of Childhood", which we are holding for the second time. Today, such pleasant surprises are especially important for both children and us, adults," said Vadym Stolar .

The Light of Childhood project was launched a year ago to support children and create a festive mood for them amid the ongoing shelling of energy facilities and prolonged blackouts. Philanthropists joined the initiative by purchasing useful gifts for children. The Foundation has expanded the range of toy sets and sweets, sending more than a thousand packages to kids across the country. This year, Vadym Stolar's team decided to hold the campaign again, but in a modified format.

Vadym Stolar's team has implemented the "Light of Childhood" in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia

"Even in this difficult period, we believe that children should stay in their childhood, play, receive sweets and enjoy the holidays. That's why we decided to expand the idea of last year's "Light of Childhood" project by making it more interactive," said Natalia Prykhodko, a representative of the Vadym Stolar Foundation. "Together with the team of the Foundation, we bought and packed gifts with sweets, which we took to those regions of Ukraine that suffer the most from shelling and hostilities. Where children need it most, we organized small parties. Our volunteers visited Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and everywhere we saw happy children's smiles and heard cheerful laughter.

It should be noted that children from the families of internally displaced persons, fallen heroes and those who lost loved ones or homes due to the war received support from Vadym Stolar and his team.