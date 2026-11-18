Users began experiencing problems with PlayStation Network and Xbox Network amid the release of the new GTA VI, reports UNN, citing data from Downdetector.

Details

The number of complaints about PlayStation Network is rising, with several thousand reports of problems already filed.

Complaints about Xbox Network are also being recorded, and it is worth noting that users began experiencing problems during the night of November 17–18.

Reminder

Grand Theft Auto VI was officially released after 13 years of waiting. The game was tried first in New Zealand, where the shooter was released at 1:00 p.m. As of 2:00 p.m. Kyiv time, views of story-mode playthroughs on streaming platforms had reached approximately 2 million viewers.