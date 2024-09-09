Used cars from abroad were bought almost a quarter more often in August: Tesla is among the most popular

In August, more than 25.7 thousand used cars were imported into Ukraine, up 22% year-on-year. The most popular model was the Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars reached 8.6 years, the Ukravtoprom association reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"In August, more than 25.7 thousand used cars imported from abroad joined the Ukrainian car fleet. Compared to August 2023, registrations of such cars increased by 22%. Compared to the previous month, this figure increased by almost 29%. This is the best figure for the last 25 months," Ukrautoprom said.

The largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars - 46%.

Then they go on:

diesel - 25%;

electric vehicles - 20%;

hybrids - 5%

cars with LPG - 4%.

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in August is 8.6 years.

Volkswagen Golf remains the leader in registrations among imported second-hand cars.

The TOP 10 most popular models of the month included:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1325 units;

RENAULT Megane - 1037 units;

SKODA Octavia - 959 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 738 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 685 units;

AUDI Q5 - 671 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 658 units;

TESLA Model Y - 588 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 581 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 561 units.

"Since the beginning of the year, 159 thousand used cars have been registered for the first time in Ukraine, which is a quarter more than in the same period in 2023," Ukravtoprom said.

This year, more than 70% of cars imported to Ukraine were used