Used cars from abroad were bought almost a quarter more often in August: Tesla is among the most popular

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120162 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123066 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200896 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154908 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143235 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199587 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77485 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 48884 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59206 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88299 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 66618 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200896 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199587 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188184 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214894 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202932 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20106 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150482 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153737 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144645 views
Actual
Used cars from abroad were bought almost a quarter more often in August: Tesla is among the most popular

Used cars from abroad were bought almost a quarter more often in August: Tesla is among the most popular

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25904 views

In August, more than 25.7 thousand used cars were imported into Ukraine, up 22% year-on-year. The most popular model was Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars was 8.6 years.

In August, more than 25.7 thousand used cars were imported into Ukraine, up 22% year-on-year. The most popular model was the Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars reached 8.6 years, the Ukravtoprom association reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"In August, more than 25.7 thousand used cars imported from abroad joined the Ukrainian car fleet. Compared to August 2023, registrations of such cars increased by 22%. Compared to the previous month, this figure increased by almost 29%. This is the best figure for the last 25 months," Ukrautoprom said.

The largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars - 46%.

Then they go on:

  • diesel - 25%;
  • electric vehicles - 20%;
  • hybrids - 5%
  • cars with LPG - 4%.

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in August is 8.6 years.

Volkswagen Golf remains the leader in registrations among imported second-hand cars.

The TOP 10 most popular models of the month included:

  • VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1325 units; 
  • RENAULT Megane - 1037 units; 
  • SKODA Octavia - 959 units; 
  • VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 738 units; 
  • VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 685 units; 
  • AUDI Q5 - 671 units;
  • NISSAN Leaf - 658 units;
  • TESLA Model Y - 588 units;
  • NISSAN Rogue - 581 units;
  • TESLA Model 3 - 561 units.

"Since the beginning of the year, 159 thousand used cars have been registered for the first time in Ukraine, which is a quarter more than in the same period in 2023," Ukravtoprom said.

This year, more than 70% of cars imported to Ukraine were used02.08.24, 13:19 • 15624 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising