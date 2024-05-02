USAID finances construction of a new vessel, which was handed over to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority - Ministry of Development

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has financed the construction of a new vessel, which was handed over to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority today. The vessel will soon start operating in the port of Reni in Odesa region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The United States Agency for International Development has financed the construction of a new vessel for the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. Today, Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator of USAID - US Agency for International Development, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink solemnly handed over the vessel for the needs of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. The vessel will start operating in the port of Reni in the near future , the statement said.

It is noted that the pilot ship was built in Ukraine by a national manufacturer and fully funded by USAID.

An additional vessel means the possibility of increasing ship calls, and this is one of the mechanisms of the Danube Cluster Ports Development Strategy. Last year, the ports of Reni, Izmail, and Ust-Dunaisk took on a third of the total cargo turnover. Over the past 4 months, the Danube ports have handled more than 5.5 million tons of cargo, including 4 million tons for export. The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure is systematically cooperating with American partners to develop the port cluster. This cooperation has resulted in the acquisition of equipment to protect critical infrastructure at seaports, the transfer of special equipment for cargo transshipment, and additional funding for logistics development projects in the region - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Recall

On the occasion of their inclusion in the national fleet of Ukraine, the boats Irpin and Reni held a ritual of raising the naval flags of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The boats, which were donated by Estonia, were named in honor of the hero city of Irpin and the city of Reni.