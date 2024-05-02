USAID finances construction of a new vessel, which was handed over to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority - Ministry of Development

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103798 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113163 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159189 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166224 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 36402 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 42341 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 49021 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 46687 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 35181 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229299 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215080 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227212 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75997 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82040 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114135 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114971 views
USAID finances construction of a new vessel, which was handed over to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority - Ministry of Development

USAID finances construction of a new vessel, which was handed over to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority - Ministry of Development

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45449 views

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) financed the construction of a new vessel, which was handed over to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority for operation in the port of Reni in Odesa region.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has financed the construction of a new vessel, which was handed over to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority today. The vessel will soon start operating in the port of Reni in Odesa region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The United States Agency for International Development has financed the construction of a new vessel for the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. Today, Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator of USAID - US Agency for International Development, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink solemnly handed over the vessel for the needs of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. The vessel will start operating in the port of Reni in the near future

 , the statement said.

It is noted that the pilot ship was built in Ukraine by a national manufacturer and fully funded by USAID.

An additional vessel means the possibility of increasing ship calls, and this is one of the mechanisms of the Danube Cluster Ports Development Strategy. Last year, the ports of Reni, Izmail, and Ust-Dunaisk took on a third of the total cargo turnover. Over the past 4 months, the Danube ports have handled more than 5.5 million tons of cargo, including 4 million tons for export. The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure is systematically cooperating with American partners to develop the port cluster. This cooperation has resulted in the acquisition of equipment to protect critical infrastructure at seaports, the transfer of special equipment for cargo transshipment, and additional funding for logistics development projects in the region

- Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Recall

On the occasion of their inclusion in the national fleet of Ukraine, the boats Irpin and Reni held a ritual of raising the naval flags of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The boats, which were donated by Estonia, were named in honor of the hero city of Irpin and the city of Reni. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising