US will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression - Harris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24590 views

The United States will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as stated by the US Vice President at the Global Peace Summit.

US will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression - Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured that America will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Harris said this during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

Details

I said during the Munich Security Conference that America will continue to support the security system. Countries have the right to choose their alliances and they have the right to defend their government. International law, the sovereignty of countries and the inviolability of borders must be respected, and borders cannot be changed by force. And 2.5 years later, I am here again and I reaffirm our commitment to these principles and I want to assure you that we will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression

- Harris said.

She added that the Russian invasion is not only an invasion of Ukraine, but an attack on international rules and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

Russia has been violating the foundations of the Charter for 2.5 years. If the aggressor has attacked a neighbor and is allowed to accept this, it will allow other aggressors to do the same. This will be a threat to all countries

- Harris added.

Recall

The first meeting of the Global Peace Summit has officially started in Switzerland. [101 countries and international organizations have registered to participate in the inaugural event.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Switzerland
United States
Ukraine
