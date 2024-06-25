ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

US warns that Russia may help North Korea's nuclear program in exchange for weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113522 views

Russia may provide North Korea with technical assistance for its nuclear and missile programs in exchange for artillery ammunition and other weapons for the war in Ukraine, which raises China's concerns about deepening Russian-North Korean ties.

US warns that Russia may help North Korea's nuclear program in exchange for weapons

In exchange for North Korean artillery ammunition and other weapons for the war in Ukraine, Russia may provide Pyongyang with technical assistance in developing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell in Washington at an event of the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

There are ongoing discussions about what North Korea is getting in return, and it may be related to its nuclear program, long-range missile development, energy projects, etc

Campbell said.

According to him, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has strengthened military cooperation with Iran, North Korea, and China, which support Russia's military-industrial base, but the latter may be concerned about Moscow's deepening ties with Pyongyang.

I think it's fair to say that China is somewhat concerned about what's going on between Russia and North Korea. They have pointed this out in some of our interactions and we see some tension related to these things (the rapid rapprochement between Russia and North Korea - ed.)

the American diplomat emphasized

Campbell clarified that the Chinese side's concern is largely related to the fact that Moscow could push Pyongyang to take provocative steps, such as shelling South Korea, which would lead to a crisis in Northeast Asia and which Beijing would not want to see.

The United States, South Korea and Japan condemned the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and the russian federation24.06.24, 11:12 • 16160 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
