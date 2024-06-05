US warns that citizens with dual citizenship may lose the right to leave Ukraine

The United States warns about changing the rules for leaving Ukraine for men with dual citizenship. This is reported by the US embassy in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The US embassy in Kiev reported that since June 1, Ukraine has lifted the "residence abroad" exception, which previously allowed certain Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 to leave the country. Now US-Ukrainian dual citizens, including those who live in the United States, may lose the opportunity to leave Ukraine.

Since Ukrainian legislation does not recognize dual citizenship, American-Ukrainian dual citizens during their stay in Ukraine are considered exclusively citizens of Ukraine. Under martial law, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country. Previously, persons with dual citizenship could enter and leave Ukraine if they were removed from registration of their place of residence in Ukraine and registered their place of residence in the United States. However, according to the embassy, this exception has been lifted since June 1.

The US embassy stressed that it has limited opportunities to influence Ukrainian legislation.

Kuleba explains whether Ukrainians with multiple citizenship can avoid mobilization