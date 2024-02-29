U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide whether Trump has immunity. Process could drag on for months

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal against a ruling that he does not have immunity in the case of an alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Late last year, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the matter, after which the case went to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit - in early February, it ruled not in Trump's favor, but his lawyers immediately announced their intention to appeal the decision to the highest court.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who last August accused Trump of trying to fraudulently overturn the election results, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and decide whether Trump has immunity, fearing the appeals process could be delayed.

The trial was originally scheduled for March 4 of this year, but then postponed until the immunity ruling. Now that the case will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, the process could drag on for months.

This is the first time the U.S. Supreme Court is taking part in such a case. The first hearing is scheduled for April 22.

Donald Trump welcomed the court's decision, saying that "without immunity, the president will not be able to properly function or make decisions in the best interests of the United States.

Trump claimed he had immunity because he was acting in his official capacity as President before and during the storming of the Capitol by his supporters on January 6 , 2021.

Supplement

The immunity case is one of two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In December, a Colorado court barred Trump from participating in the Republican primary in the state because of his role in the attack on the Capitol. Trump appealed the decision to the Supreme Court - the first hearing was held in early February.