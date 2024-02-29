U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide whether Trump has immunity. Process could drag on for months

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1022 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46946 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184207 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107016 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 361739 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292762 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210267 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242871 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254348 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160508 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106121 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 184220 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 361755 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241923 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292769 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6182 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32031 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54905 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41189 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111693 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide whether Trump has immunity. Process could drag on for months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23885 views

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear Donald Trump's appeal of a ruling that he is not immune in a case for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide whether Trump has immunity. Process could drag on for months

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal against a ruling that he does not have immunity in the case of an alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Late last year, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the matter, after which the case went to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit - in early February, it ruled not in Trump's favor, but his lawyers immediately announced their intention to appeal the decision to the highest court.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who last August accused Trump of trying to fraudulently overturn the election results, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and decide whether Trump has immunity, fearing the appeals process could be delayed.

The trial was originally scheduled for March 4 of this year, but then postponed until the immunity ruling. Now that the case will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, the process could drag on for months.

This is the first time the U.S. Supreme Court is taking part in such a case. The first hearing is scheduled for April 22.

Donald Trump welcomed the court's decision, saying that "without immunity, the president will not be able to properly function or make decisions in the best interests of the United States.

Trump claimed he had immunity because he was acting in his official capacity as President before and during the storming of the Capitol by his supporters on January 6 , 2021.

Supplement

The immunity case is one of two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In December, a Colorado court barred Trump from participating in the Republican primary in the state because of his role in the attack on the Capitol. Trump appealed the decision to the Supreme Court - the first hearing was held in early February.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08