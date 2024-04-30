ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
US President's son Hunter Biden will sue Fox News for defamation

US President's son Hunter Biden will sue Fox News for defamation

Kyiv

 • 19089 views

Hunter Biden plans to sue Fox News for defamation, illegal publication of stolen intimate photos, and misrepresentation for financial gain.

The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter, plans to sue Fox News for defamation and illegal publication of stolen intimate photos. NBC News reports according to a letter received, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Hunter's lawyers plan to file a lawsuit immediately. The document states that Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital have been notified of the lawsuit. 

legal claims related to the alleged "conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame and portray Hunter Biden in a false light, unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, and the unlawful publication of stolen intimate images"

- the publication writes. 

According to a source familiar with Hunter Biden's legal actions, the preliminary letter was handed over to Fox's lawyer two weeks ago.

NBC News added that the lawyers decided to file a new lawsuit after it became known that the bribery allegations against Hunter Biden, which were aired on Fox News, came from FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who was indicted by Special Counsel David Weiss for misinformation.

For the past five years, Fox News has relentlessly attacked and caricatured Hunter Biden to boost ratings and financial gain. The recent indictment of FBI informant Smirnov exposed a disinformation conspiracy that was fomented by Fox, supported by its paid agents, and monetized by Fox. We plan to bring them to justice

 ," Hunter Biden's lawyer said in a statement.

Addendum

Biden's lawyers emphasize that Fox News knew that the bribery allegations against their client were unverified at the time, but continued to report that the source was "credible.

In addition, Fox's publication of "intimate images" of Hunter Biden, which his lawyers claim were "stolen," violates civil rights,

Recall

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, pleads not guilty to a federal tax evasion case in Los Angeles. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

