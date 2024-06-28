US prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon in case of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

The United States is preparing to evacuate American citizens from Lebanon as attacks between Hezbollah and Israel intensify and escalate in the Middle East. Writes UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

The Pentagon is moving U.S. military forces closer to Israel and Lebanon to be ready to evacuate American communities as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies. This was confirmed by three US defense officials and a former US official familiar with the plans.

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp and marines of the 24th Expeditionary Unit, capable of conducting special operations, moved to the Mediterranean Sea - reports NBC

Recall

UNN reported that a senior US military officer warned that any Israeli offensive on Lebanon could provoke a response from Iran, which protects Hezbollah, leading to a larger war that would jeopardize US forces in the region.