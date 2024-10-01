US military base fired upon by rockets in Iraq - Reuters
Two Katyusha missiles were fired at a US military base near Baghdad airport. The missiles were intercepted by air defense, and one fell nearby, damaging equipment, with no casualties.
At least two Katyusha missiles were fired at a military base where US forces are stationed near Baghdad International Airport. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Two Iraqi military officials told the agency early on Tuesday morning, October 1, that the missiles were intercepted by air defense systems.
Security sources said that according to a preliminary investigation, three missiles were fired. One landed near buildings housing Iraqi counterterrorism forces, causing damage and fire to some vehicles, with no casualties.
