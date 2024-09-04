US indicted Hamas leadership

The US Department of Justice has filed charges against the leadership of Hamas. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

A total of 7 charges were brought against the Hamas leadership, among which they are accused of killing civilians and trying to destroy the state of Israel.

In addition, the United States accuses Iran and the extremist organization Hezbollah of supplying Hamas with financial support and weapons used in the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

The indictments published today are only part of our efforts to confront all of Hamas' actions. These actions will not be the last - said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

As a result, six people have been charged, including top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the organization's former leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in late July.

The indictment is reportedly more symbolic, as two of the accused are believed to be dead, and Sinwar is reportedly hiding from enemy forces. However, the US authorities are hopeful that they will be able to prosecute at least one person, whose name has not yet been disclosed, in New York.

