US imposes sanctions on RT management for interference in 2024 elections

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129968 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135253 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222919 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166066 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160768 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146220 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112736 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198683 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107049 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 93427 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 38643 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 86260 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 55635 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198683 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224991 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212606 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 55635 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 86260 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155228 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154175 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158066 views
Actual
US imposes sanctions on RT management for interference in 2024 elections

US imposes sanctions on RT management for interference in 2024 elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26817 views

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against RT's management, including Margarita Simonyan, for attempts to influence the 2024 elections. The sanctions also targeted the RaHDit hacker group and organizations associated with Operation Doppleganger.

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions against the leadership of the Russian propaganda channel RT, in particular its editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, and the hacker group RaHDit for interfering in the 2024 presidential election, the Treasury Department website reports, UNN reports. 

Details

“RT used a shell company to conceal its own or the Russian government's involvement in content designed to influence US audiences,” the release said.

Earlier this year, RT executives reportedly began secretly recruiting unsuspecting American officials for their campaign to influence the country's presidential election, in addition to spreading fake news and disinformation.

It is noted that the sanctions were imposed on editor-in-chief Margarita Simonian and her two deputies, Yelyzaveta Brodska and Anton Anisimov. Also sanctioned were Deputy Director of English-language broadcasting Andriy Kiyashko, Digital Media Project Manager Konstantin Kalashnikov and his subordinate Olena Afanasyeva.

The U.S. Treasury Department noted that Anisimov was acting in the interests of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), and Afanasyeva was trying to interact with U.S. officials under false pretenses to recruit them.

The sanctions also target members of the pro-Kremlin hacker group RaHDit, consisting of current and former Russian intelligence officers: Alexei Garashchenko, Anastasia Yermoshkina, and Alexander Nezhentsev.

Meanwhile, sanctions are being imposed on the Russian autonomous non-profit organization (ANO) Dialog, which is linked to the Russian influence operation Doppleganger, and its subsidiary organization ANO Dialog Regions, as well as the head of both of these companies, Vladimir Tabak.

Zelenskyy: Russia circumvents sanctions, but it can be stopped04.09.24, 15:40 • 31035 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsMultimedia

Contact us about advertising