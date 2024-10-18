US Deputy Secretary of State arrives in Kyiv: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zea, arrived in Kyiv. The visit reaffirms the US commitment to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zea arrived in Kyiv today, UNN reports citing the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.
"Today, we welcome Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zea to Kyiv to reaffirm the United States' commitment to support Ukraine against a full-scale Russian invasion," the US mission said.
