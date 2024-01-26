US Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien outlines strategy for Ukraine's victory in the war

The United States believes that in 2024 Ukraine will become stronger and will pursue an offensive strategy in the military campaign. This was stated by the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

He suggested that russia intends to continue its war. At least "until it sees the results of the American elections in November." Therefore, O'Brien predicts tense coming months and notes that the winter in war is always hard and brutal.

He added that a powerful international coalition is helping Ukraine, although Kyiv finances two-thirds of its military needs on its own, using domestic resources.

He also outlined that this year's military campaign strategy aimed at defeating russia is offensive and will build on what was done in 2023. Especially on securing access to the Black Sea and destabilizing Russia's ability to use Crimea against Ukraine.

According to him, this can be achieved thanks to the still-expected further financial assistance from the United States and thanks to European commitments. In particular, the official is hopeful that the EU will make a decision to allocate 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

As President Biden said, we will help Ukraine win. So, this is a strategic goal. Last week, during a meeting with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that they would be able to secure this funding - O'Brien said during a speech at the German Marshall Fund think tank.

EU leaders are expected to address this issue at next week's summit.

The State Department representative also added that the consensus on support for Ukraine remains at the level of both houses of Congress. The only problem is when the leaders will be ready to put it to a vote.

