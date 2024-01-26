US Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien outlines strategy for Ukraine's victory in the war

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 15136 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 17250 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 23242 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109454 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116678 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147865 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142672 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179122 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 59314 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 69499 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97558 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 58674 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 33549 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 15136 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109454 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254815 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239818 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97558 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147865 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108696 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108552 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124540 views
US Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien outlines strategy for Ukraine's victory in the war

US Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien outlines strategy for Ukraine's victory in the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41907 views

US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien said that Ukraine will conduct an offensive military campaign in 2024. Allied financial support is expected to help Ukraine destabilize Russia's military efforts.

The United States believes that in 2024 Ukraine will become stronger and will pursue an offensive strategy in the military campaign. This was stated by the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

He suggested that russia intends to continue its war. At least "until it sees the results of the American elections in November." Therefore, O'Brien predicts tense coming months and notes that the winter in war is always hard and brutal.

He added that a powerful international coalition is helping Ukraine, although Kyiv finances two-thirds of its military needs on its own, using domestic resources.

He also outlined that this year's military campaign strategy aimed at defeating russia is offensive and will build on what was done in 2023. Especially on securing access to the Black Sea and destabilizing Russia's ability to use Crimea against Ukraine.

Putin sends a signal to the United States on Ukraine talks: Media reports details25.01.24, 22:34 • 32765 views

According to him, this can be achieved thanks to the still-expected further financial assistance from the United States and thanks to European commitments. In particular, the official is hopeful that the EU will make a decision to allocate 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

As President Biden said, we will help Ukraine win. So, this is a strategic goal. Last week, during a meeting with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that they would be able to secure this funding

- O'Brien said during a speech at the German Marshall Fund think tank.

EU leaders are expected to address this issue at next week's summit.

The State Department representative also added that the consensus on support for Ukraine remains at the level of both houses of Congress. The only problem is when the leaders will be ready to put it to a vote.

International financial support for Ukraine will continue, although in smaller amounts - NBU25.01.24, 15:03 • 26818 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics

