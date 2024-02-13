US Ambassador: 736 ships have already sailed through the Ukrainian corridor in the Black Sea

As of today, 736 ships have already sailed through the Ukrainian humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A remarkable achievement: 736 ships and almost 23 million tons of cargo have now passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor. Despite Russia’s brutal attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to feed the world - Brink wrote in X.

Recall

On August 10, 2023, Ukraine announced corridors for merchant ships in the Black Sea.