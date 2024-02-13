US Ambassador: 736 ships have already sailed through the Ukrainian corridor in the Black Sea
736 ships with almost 23 million tons of cargo have safely passed through Ukraine's humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea as of Tuesday, the US ambassador to Ukraine reports.
A remarkable achievement: 736 ships and almost 23 million tons of cargo have now passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor. Despite Russia’s brutal attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to feed the world
On August 10, 2023, Ukraine announced corridors for merchant ships in the Black Sea.