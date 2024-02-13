ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
US Ambassador: 736 ships have already sailed through the Ukrainian corridor in the Black Sea

US Ambassador: 736 ships have already sailed through the Ukrainian corridor in the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25149 views

736 ships with almost 23 million tons of cargo have safely passed through Ukraine's humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea as of Tuesday, the US ambassador to Ukraine reports.

As of today, 736 ships have already sailed through the Ukrainian humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A remarkable achievement: 736 ships and almost 23 million tons of cargo have now passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor. Despite Russia’s brutal attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to feed the world

- Brink wrote in X.

Recall

On August 10, 2023, Ukraine announced corridors for merchant ships in the Black Sea.  

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
black-seaBlack Sea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

