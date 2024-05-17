Update of military data: the Ministry of Internal Affairs told whether a certificate of no criminal record is required

An extract on the absence or presence of a criminal record is not required to update military records, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said, reports UNN.

Attention ‼ A certificate (extract) of no criminal record is NOT required for military registration or updating military registration documents - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The agency also pointed out that due to the spread of inaccurate information on social media, the Interior Ministry's services are currently overloaded with requests from Ukrainians. Accordingly, the processing time of applications is increasing.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs asked to be understanding about possible delays in issuing certificates.

Starting tomorrow, May 18, the electronic cabinet for updating military data is scheduled to be launched. There you will be able to update your e-mail, phone number and place of residence.

In general, there are three ways to update military data - in the TCC and JV, in the electronic office and in the ASCs.