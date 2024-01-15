Up to 7 thousand children are in Kherson, no mandatory evacuation is planned yet - OVA

Currently, up to 7 thousand children are staying in Kherson. Mandatory evacuation is not planned yet. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, UNN reports .

Details

Currently, there are between 5,000 and 7,000 children in Kherson. No mandatory evacuation is planned yet. We are ready for any development. If necessary, we will start the evacuation - Tolokonnikov said.

The spokesperson noted that 23 settlements in Kherson region have been evacuated.

Almost 700 children with their families have been evacuated. Only 5 out of 23 settlements have children left. It is hard work when relatives do not understand the problems, do not understand that they need to evacuate to protect their children, and not to look after chickens that cannot leave them. It's hard to work with such parents, but the police and social protection workers go around and persuade people - Tolokonnikov added.

Recall

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 20,000 objects have been destroyed or damaged in Kherson region . About 50% of the buildings in Kherson have been damaged.