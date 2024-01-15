Up to 7 thousand children are in Kherson, no mandatory evacuation is planned yet - OVA

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 14170 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 16652 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 22660 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109357 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116644 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147824 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142663 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172775 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287939 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 59005 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 69182 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97002 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 58328 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 33218 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 14149 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109356 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287936 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239769 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97002 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147821 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108668 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108527 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124514 views
Up to 7 thousand children are in Kherson, no mandatory evacuation is planned yet - OVA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23485 views

Up to 7,000 children remain in Kherson; no mandatory evacuation has begun, but readiness for potential evacuation is confirmed.

Currently, up to 7 thousand children are staying in Kherson. Mandatory evacuation is not planned yet. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, UNN reports .

Details

Currently, there are between 5,000 and 7,000 children in Kherson. No mandatory evacuation is planned yet. We are ready for any development. If necessary, we will start the evacuation

- Tolokonnikov said.

The spokesperson noted that 23 settlements in Kherson region have been evacuated.

Almost 700 children with their families have been evacuated. Only 5 out of 23 settlements have children left. It is hard work when relatives do not understand the problems, do not understand that they need to evacuate to protect their children, and not to look after chickens that cannot leave them. It's hard to work with such parents, but the police and social protection workers go around and persuade people

- Tolokonnikov added.

Recall

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 20,000 objects have been destroyed or damaged in Kherson region . About 50% of the buildings in Kherson have been damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising