Unmanned boats attack Novorossiysk

On Wednesday night, unmanned boats attacked the city of Novorossiysk. This was reported by the mayor of the city Andriy Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Details

"An attack by unmanned boats is being repelled in Novorossiysk... Don't be in the open space near the sea," Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

Residents of the city reported hearing explosions from the sea for about 30 minutes.

Local authorities are asking residents to stay away from windows and hide in a room that does not face the sea or in rooms without windows and with solid walls.

Later, the mayor of Novorossiysk also said that traffic was restricted near the waterfront.

The Ukrainian Navy denied the statement of the Russians about the destruction of Ukrainian ships and boats