Unmanned boats attack Novorossiysk

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78528 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 87212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106835 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182190 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227340 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139967 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366881 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181303 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149390 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197781 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 78528 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 72936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 87212 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 87345 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106835 views
Unmanned boats attack Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113469 views

Unmanned boats attacked the Russian city of Novorossiysk, forcing authorities to restrict traffic near the waterfront and urge residents to stay away from windows facing the sea.

Unmanned boats attack Novorossiysk

On Wednesday night, unmanned boats attacked the city of Novorossiysk. This was reported by the mayor of the city Andriy Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Details

"An attack by unmanned boats is being repelled in Novorossiysk... Don't be in the open space near the sea," Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

Residents of the city reported hearing explosions from the sea for about 30 minutes.

Local authorities are asking residents to stay away from windows and hide in a room that does not face the sea or in rooms without windows and with solid walls.

Later, the mayor of Novorossiysk also said that traffic was restricted near the waterfront.

The Ukrainian Navy denied the statement of the Russians about the destruction of Ukrainian ships and boats02.06.24, 15:47 • 80612 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
